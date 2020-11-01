Mark Henry Reveals Who He Thinks CM Punk Should Face If He Was To Return

Mark Henry recently gave his fantasy booking on who he’d love to see CM Punk wrestle if he was to return to WWE.

Speculation about CM Punk returning to WWE has been consistent from the day he first left the company, but it has yet to materialize. However, speculation has still continued and Mark Henry spoke on Heavy Live with Scoop B about if he thinks Punk will return and who he’d like to see Punk wrestle.

“Yes, yes. And you know who the best competitor for CM Punk is? Daniel Bryan. CM Punk vs. Daniel Bryan would be historic. The match would be an hour long, at least. I mean, historically good. Both of those guys are brilliant psychologists,” said Henry.

Another name that Henry hopes will be returning to WWE in the near future is Ronda Rousey, admitting he prays ever night that she will be back in the ring.