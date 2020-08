Mark Henry will make his WWE ThunderDome debut this evening on Monday Night Raw. The “World’s Strongest Man” has been announced as the moderator of an arm wrestling contest between the reigning United States Champion Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley.

Apollo defeated MVP to retain his title during the WWE SummerSlam pre-show this Sunday night, writing another chapter in his summer-long rivalry with The Hurt Business. Apparently that saga continues tonight on Raw.