Marko Stunt Confirms He Won’t Be At AEW Dynamite As He Feels Unwell

Marko Stunt has confirmed that he will not be attending this weeks AEW Dynamite after conversations with his bosses about his health.

Marko stated that he has spoken with his boss’ and decided to stay home as he is a little under the weather, but he did confidently tell fans he is ok.

It will be intriguing to see how AEW presents its show this week, with this being the first time since the Coronavirus really started to impact entertainment and sports. Everyone at ProWrestling.com would also like to wish Marko a speedy recovery.