Martha Hart Reveals Owen Requested His WWE Release After The Montreal Screwjob

The infamous Montreal Screwjob is arguably the most talked about event in wrestling history. The night Vince McMahon plotted against Bret Hart to screw him out of the WWF Championship caused shockwaves across the business, especially behind the scenes.

The Hitman was able to walk away and join WCW, and British Bulldog and Jim Neidhart soon joined him. However, his brother Owen wasn’t quite so lucky. However, that doesn’t mean that Owen was happy with the situation, as his wife, Martha revealed on Talk Is Jericho.

She revealed how tough the situation was for Owen, claiming that he actually requested to be released by the company, but WWE wouldn’t allow him to leave and instead gave him a raise.

“It was a really difficult time for Owen. Even though he didn’t share the same philosophy as Bret as far as wrestling would go, he knew that was crushing for Bret. He felt bad for his brother, but he was beholden to a contract at the time,” Owen’s wife Martha told Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho. “WWE had just introduced contracts where you were locked in for five-years. Owen was locked into his contract. He requested he be let go when everything happened with Bret and they said no. They weren’t going to let him go. The way the contract worked was, if you don’t work, you can’t work for somebody else. You don’t necessarily have to work, but you’re not making any money and you can’t work somewhere else. It was a very onerous contract where it really benefitted the company, not the wrestler. Owen was in a tough situation and didn’t have a choice. You either stay here or go nowhere. Emotionally, it was difficult for him to see his brother upset and betrayed, yet have to stay and fulfill his commitment. He preferred to leave, but they wouldn’t let him go. They did [give him a raise]to sweeten the pot. I guess they were worried he would just sit out and say ‘forget it.'” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)