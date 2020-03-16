Martin Kirby Retires From Professional Wrestling; UK Stars React

Top UK veteran wrestler, Martin Kirby has announced his retirement from professional wrestling this past weekend after a 14-year career.

Kirby has been one of the top UK stars for over a decade now, playing a huge part in the UK independent scenes rise in the past few years.

Kirby announced the new on Twitter, writing the following message to his fans: “I first began wrestling 14 years ago & in that time I’ve surpassed any expectations I ever had. The opportunities I’ve been fortunate to have received allowed me to wrestle in every major city, main event shows, meet & wrestle childhood heroes, have a WWE Try Out & even complete 2 tours in Japan with Dragon Gate. “However, the time has now come to hang up my pink and black trunks for the final time. I’m proud of all the friends I’ve made, things I’ve accomplished & fans I’ve entertained over the years. Thank you.”

Thanks for letting me entertain you for the last 14 years. Its been a blast.👊 pic.twitter.com/fvRtNQMsja — Martin Kirby マーティン カービー (@MKirbyProEgo) March 15, 2020

Kirby has been a top star everywhere he has worked throughout his career, being a fantastic in-ring talent, but also someone who had tons of charisma and personality.

Kirby is well known for being part of Project Ego with the late, Kris Travis, as well as being a major star for What Culture’s WCPW promotion. Kirby recently toured around Japan with Dragon Gate to bring his career to a close.

Since making the announcement there has been an outpouring of respect from major names in the wrestling industry, as you can see below:

All the best Martin. Enjoyed all of our interactions, you’re top class and a pro. Continued success on wherever life takes you. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 15, 2020

Glad to have been a tiny part of your career. I enjoyed sharing a ring with you. All the best. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) March 15, 2020

Honestly words can’t describe how heart broken I am to see you go man. You’re one of my absolute favourite guys to wrestle in the UK and blessed to have had that series in WCPW Thanks for everything man@MKirbyProEgo https://t.co/hGpkPbAOXk pic.twitter.com/scZHhIp362 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 15, 2020

One of the absolute best.

He did more for me and British Wrestling than you'll ever know.

Top class professional and human being. Thank you @MKirbyProEgo https://t.co/JXVspiUqTd — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 15, 2020