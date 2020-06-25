Marty Scurll Responds To Allegations In New Statement; Insists Sexual Encounter With 16-Year-Old Was “Consensual”

Marty Scurll has released a second statement on social media today in response to the recent allegations against him, after backlash arose around his original statement earlier this week.

A woman came forward on June 22 as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement, accusing the Ring of Honor star of “sexually abusing” her at an IPW:UK event when she was 16-years-old.

In a statement on Twitter, the individual claimed that she was heavily intoxicated and agreed to go back to her hotel room with Marty Scurll, who had allegedly made advances towards her outside of the venue that evening.

“I worked for IPW at the time, so I was at both shows that weekend, as well as the after party. By this time, it had become almost routine for [IPW owner] Daniel Edler to constantly purchase me drinks at these events, so I was incredibly drunk. Especially for a 16 year old. “Later on in the night, I bumped into Marty outside of the party venue. He spent a while saying to me that ‘we should go back together, let’s go back to the hotel, let’s f**k’. I told him, ‘I don’t have a key for my hotel room, my friend has the only one’. I remember that I did actually go inside and tell that friend that I was about to head off with Marty, but she wouldn’t give me the keys because she thought it was a bad idea. Despite knowing I couldn’t get into my hotel room, he walked me back to my hotel. For context, it was kind of an independent, small hotel. Once we got outside my room, in this empty, quiet hallway, he sat on a chair and got his penis out and told me to suck it. So I did. After a little while he found a cupboard opposite my room, full of sheets. He took me in there and got me to stand up, with my underwear pulled down. Remember, I’m 16 at this time. “The whole time that he was getting me into position to stick his unprotected penis inside me, I was repeatedly saying ‘I’m so sorry I’m a virgin’ (Disclaimer: I had actually been raped by Dan Edler before this point, which I’ve detailed over and over in the past to the public and the police. But… I personally still considered myself to have my virginity up until April that year). “Before he had even had the chance to penetrate me, the aforementioned friend turned up and told him to leave. The next day he didn’t turn up for his match. Everyone there knew that we had kissed, so it was quickly circulating that I was a slut. But not the part where he sexually assaulted a drunk child After this, Dan Edler said he’d never book him again. Because he considered me his girlfriend and he was jealous that something happened between me and another man. But that’s a separate thing.”

In Scurll’s original statement, he acknowledged that the incident in question did take place, claiming that he believed it to be consensual. Many fans were vocally unhappy with the response, with many pointing out that the wrestler seemingly tried to shift the narrative away from his own actions, and onto the “industry” as a whole.

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of. Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand now that she now views our encounter as a part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community. What concerns me at this moment is that from what I have been reading, she is a fan of wrestling and was made to feel unsafe within that community. That is not acceptable. I also understand that some people have been attacking her on social media, and I implore you to please stop. She has a right to her voice and, and it our responsibility to listen.”

In his second statement on Wednesday afternoon, Scurll spoke more about what he called a “brief consensual sexual encounter”, stating that he understands that his actions have “disappointed many fans”. He also once again shifted the conversation to the larger systemic issue within the wrestling business as whole, claiming that “the industry” failed the accuser.