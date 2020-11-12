Maryse Discusses The Possibility Of Wrestling Again

Former Divas Champion, Maryse recently spoke with the NotSam Wrestling Podcast where she teased the possibility of wrestling again.

Maryse admitted it is something she does think about, especially with WrestleMania being in L.A., stating that she will never not be back in some capacity.

“Always. The thing about me is I’m like, ‘Oh, I have kids, I have a family,’ but when I start getting excited about something, that becomes something my brain becomes busy with. My husband has Money in the Bank, WrestleMania might be in Los Angeles. You start adding in all these elements, and the fact that I love WWE and everything about it. It’s been my family for so long. I don’t think I’ll ever be not back in some capacity. I was back on SmackDown when I just had a baby. Five months postpartum, I had a match against Brie Bella and we were the main event. If you told me that when I was pregnant, I would have started laughing, and it happened. It’s really hard to say ‘never.’ We’ll see.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

Speaking of the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie recently teased that they have one more run in them, expressing a desire to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions.