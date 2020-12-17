Maryse Discusses The Production Company She & The Miz Have Created

WWE announced on Thursday that Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC will now be a Firefly Inferno match.

Dot com‘s description of the bout doesn’t quite confirm if this will be a standard “Ring of Fire” or “Inferno” match with flames surrounding the ring, or if this will have cinematic aspects. Either way, Orton will be stepping into The Fiend’s territory.

Randy Orton and The Fiend are set to turn up the heat at WWE TLC in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match. Orton and Wyatt are no stranger to the destructive flames, as The Viper once sadistically burned down The Wyatt Family Compound. Last week, The Viper trapped Wyatt inside a burning box, but The Fiend emerged unscathed to punish Orton for his brutality. Now Orton will have to step inside The Fiend’s twisted inferno, and HE never forgets. After The Fiend’s mind games cost Randy Orton an opportunity to once again compete for the WWE Championship, The Viper fired right back by taking hold of Alexa Bliss in attempt to coax The Fiend during a tense installment of “A Moment of Bliss.” The Fiend has changed every man to step into the ring with him, but Orton has proven time and again to be a different breed of Superstar? Can The Legend Killer walk through the fire or will The Fiend burn Orton for his past transgressions? Don’t miss WWE TLC on Sunday, Dec. 20, streaming at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

WWE has also confirmed that Carmella will still challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks despite the two facing-off on last week’s SmackDown. The updated pay-per-view card is featured below.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

TLC Match for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Firefly Inferno Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

Raw Tag Team Title Match

The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business