WWE has announced that Drew Gulak will face Cedric Alexander in a singles match on WWE 205 Live tonight. As noted, Gulak was placed in charge of the “Zo Train” as Enzo Amore will be missing tonight’s show.

Reigns on WWE’s Best Talent on the Mic

WWE has released a new video clip from last night’s “Straight to the Source” premiere, and it features Roman Reigns discussing his recent feud with John Cena. During the clip, Reigns praises Cena as WWE’s best talent on the mic, but says once the two get in the ring, that’s where Reigns excels:

Jericho Encounters a Snake

Chris Jericho has released the following video on his new YouTube page, featuring Y2J encountering a massive snake during a bike ride: