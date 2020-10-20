Match Card Announced For NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night One At Korakuen Hall

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returns to Korakuen Hall this Friday for the start of their Road to Power Struggle tour, a 10-night series of events heading into one of the promotion’s last major shows of the year.

Night one of the tour will stream live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, and English commentary added at a later date, usually within 2-3 days of a show’s original broadcast. Bell time is 5:30 AM ET.

Road to Power Struggle will be headlined by CHAOS defending the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Suzuki-Gun’s DOUKI, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. The champs were left broken and battered at the end of the G1 Climax tour, while IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Taichi and Sabre have an opportunity to leave Korakuen as double champions.

NJPW Road to Power Struggle

Friday, October 23, 2020

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Title Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI)(c) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.)

SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Dick Togo & EVIL

Six-Man Tag Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma vs. Gedo & Jay White & KENTA

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Gabriel Kidd & Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura