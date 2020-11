Match Cards Revealed For 2020 NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced all of the dates, locations as well as match cards for this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the annual round robin tournament was delayed and will see some significant changes this year. Only ten wrestlers will compete in a single block, and the finals will be held between the top two points earners at Nippon Budokan on Friday, December 11.

Best of the Super Juniors will be running at the same time as this year’s World Tag League, but the tours will alternate dates for the safety of the performers involved, keeping the rosters separated.

Sunday, November 15

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

SHO vs. BUSHI

Robbie Eagles vs. DOUKI

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Wednesday, November 18

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles

SHO vs. DOUKI

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

BUSHI vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Friday, November 20

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Master Wato

SHO vs. Robbie Eagles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. BUSHI

El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taiji Ishimori vs. DOUKI

Monday, November 23

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO

Master Wato vs. El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs. BUSHI

Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI

Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Wednesday, November 25

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI

Master Wato vs. DOUKI

SHO vs. El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs. Taiji Ishimori

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Sunday, November 29

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Master Wato vs. SHO

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi

BUSHI vs. Taiji Ishimori

El Desperado vs. DOUKI

Wednesday, December 2

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles

Master Wato vs. BUSHI

SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. DOUKI

Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado

Saturday, December 5

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

SHO vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado

BUSHI vs. DOUKI

Sunday, December 6