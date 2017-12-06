ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As noted, WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special yesterday in San Diego, and the special will air on December 14th on USA Network. The following matches have been taped for the show:

-The Shield vs The Bar and Samoa Joe

-AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal

-Charlotte Flair vs Ruby Riott

-Absolution vs Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James

-The New Day and The Usos vs Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable and Rusev and Aiden English

Notable names in attendance for the tapings were former Smackdown announcer JBL, Ricky Steamboat, Mark Henry and WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter.

WWE PC Talent Headed to India

As seen in the Tweet below, WWE Performance Center talent Kishan Raftaar will be heading to India for the WWE Live Event taking place this weekend:

As noted, this weekend’s WWE India live event, taking place in New Delhi, will be headlined by Triple H vs Jinder Mahal. The Singh Brothers noted on Twitter that they will be in attendance for the event, and will be accompanying The Modern Day Maharaja to ringside for his match against The Game.