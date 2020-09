Matt Cardona Claims AEW Showed WWE How To Run Events In The Covid-19 Era

Matt Cardona recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about how AEW has led the way in showcasing how to run shows during the COVID-19 era.

“It’s great that WWE [pressed on], and AEW said, ‘OK, we’re going to press on too, but we’re going to show you how to do it.’ So if you watch, WWE goes ”oh, hard cam’s here [and]they have people in the crowd,’ so AEW was ahead of the curve,” Cardona pointed out. “They knew how to do it, and they did it so well.

“So even like when I was wrestling, I didn’t realize that I wasn’t in this jam-packed arena because the way they have it set up and the fans around the ring, the wrestlers around the ring and everyone’s so vocal, and everyone wants the show to be great. From people in the back to people the ring want the show to be great. It’s such a great environment.”