Matt Cardona Confirms Short-Term AEW Deal, But Has Championship Aspirations

Matt Cardona has confirmed reports that he is currently working on a short-term AEW contract, but discussed his aims during that time.

Wrestling Inc had reported that Cardona is only working with AEW on a short-term deal, with the former WWE Superstar signed on for five appearances with the company.

That was then confirmed by Rick Ucchino, who also spoke with Matt Cardona briefly as he made it clear he isn’t just in AEW for a vacation, and he has aims to win titles, seemingly hinting at a long-term stay with the company.

“Yes so there’s a couple appearances, a few appearances right now but listen… I’m not here for a little vacation. I’m here to win the TNT Title, the AEW Title, to get all those action figures! I’m here because I want to be here. You know what I’m saying? So we’ll get there. Just stayed tuned. Everybody just take a chill pill and relax and enjoy the show,” Cardona said.