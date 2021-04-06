AEW
Matt Cardona Discusses The Difference Between AEW & WWE
Matt Cardona recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed the difference between AEW and WWE from his experience.
Cardona wasn’t part of AEW for long, which he pointed out himself, but he claimed that there was a different vibe, with AEW being a lot more relaxed.
“I mean, I was in AEW for a cup of coffee, but I could tell right away, different atmosphere,” Cardona said.“Totally different vibe, everyone was super cool, super relaxed. Tony Khan — super approachable. Not that Vince isn’t, but Vince, you know, sometimes you’re waiting outside Vince’s office all day and sometimes you might not get to talk to him. As opposed to Tony who you can go like ‘Hey Tony!’ or you text him.
“I think it’s all relative, right? You need to have relationships and that’s on you to make that relationship, whether it be with Tony Khan or Scott D’Amore or Vince McMahon. You need to make that relationship. They’re not going to go out of their way to make a relationship with you, you need to do that. You need to be in their ear and get to the point where you could text them or call them and stuff like that.
“But is the atmosphere different? Yeah, 100 percent. Because WWE, it’s this huge thing and I think almost too micromanaged where AEW is just like letting things happen. You don’t even know, like, who’s running the show, which is a good thing. There’s creative freedom in your matches as opposed to sometimes in WWE where it’s like ‘Oh, you can’t go to the floor tonight.’”
Hangman Page Set To Compete On 4/7 AEW Dynamite
Another match has now been confirmed for the stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week, with Hangman Page set to compete.
Page will be in singles action as he goes one on one with Max Caster, who has requested this match and been granted it by Tony Khan.
Caster was in action on AEW’s Dark: Elevation this week where he scored a win against Dark Order member, Colt Cabana, which marks his third successive win over a member of the group, and now he will take on the factions friend, Hangman Page.
After @PlatinumMax Caster’s win on Elevation, taking him to 7-1 with 3 straight wins over Dark Order members (10, Reynolds, Colt), AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Caster’s request for a bout on #AEWDynamite this week vs. AEW’s #1 ranked wrestler + friend of #DarkOrder, #HangmanPage! pic.twitter.com/hPxfsAJ6Hp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021
It is going to be a stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week, with the current card shaping up as follows:
- Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson
- The Bunny vs. Tay Conti
- Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
- The Inner Circle returns
- Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake
Ethan Page Reveals How AEW Differs From IMPACT Wrestling
Ethan Page recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, from his debut with AEW to how it differs from working for IMPACT Wrestling.
Ethan admitted that he still cannot comprehend his debut with AEW, stating that it was great and was everything he’s ever wanted, which he was trying to explain to his wife.
“I was trying to explain it to my wife because it’s been… I mean I’ve known for a while but I’m still on this weird high. Now I debuted on a pay-per-view I’ve had my Dynamite debut. But I still can’t comprehend that I’ve finally been able to achieve my dream. Because it’s like your one step closer, one step closer, one step closer. I’ve never actually made it to the point where I had envisioned from when I was a kid. I don’t even know how to digest it or comprehend that it’s happened. It’s great obviously, but I can’t explain it.”
Page also discussed the difference between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, stating that the exposure is like nothing else with AEW.
“The exposure is like nothing else. The reach that AEW has around the world is like nothing else. I’m going to bring my wife up a lot because she has been on this crazy journey to get to this point and has trusted blindly that I would find a way to make it happen. But I talk to her about this all the time, and she was blown away by the fact that locally in my hometown of Hamilton Ontario, I made the cover of the sports section of our newspaper. Family members mildly scoffed at the fact I’m a professional wrestler and now they’re like ‘wow, congratulations. I’m so proud of you, been bragging about you.’ I think there’s an undeniable amount of reach and exposure and importance of AEW in the sports entertainment world.”
He also revealed which wrestler on the AEW roster he would most like to work with, revealing that Rey Fenix is top of that list.
“Every time I see Rey Fenix wrestle, I want to burn my wrestling boots and retire. He is so good, I would love to test myself [against him]. Anyone on the roster would love to wrestle Rey Fenix.”
Thanks to Chris for sending the quotes across, and check out the full interview below:
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #13)
It’s time to Break It Down as we look back and reflect on the week that has just gone and everything that has taken place throughout it. There’s been a huge build towards WWE WrestleMania and Takeover: Stand & Deliver, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued to put out strong showings as well.
There were some great matches, surprise returns, as well as some weaker segments as well. But out of all the major shows this week, which one came out on top?
6. WWE NXT UK
There was something missing from WWE NXT UK this week that made the show fairly bland and forgettable, which isn’t usually the case. There were impressive showings from both Aoife Valkyrie and Teoman, but they were both predictable and very much done to just put them over, rather than be competitive segments.
Seeing Millie McKenzie back was great, and she is a fantastic addition to the roster. Meanwhile, the Rampage Brown and WALTER face-off backstage was good, and building on their past added some great tension to things.
The main event did wrap things up well for the show though, with the NXT UK Tag Team Title match being a competitive one. Kenny Williams turning on Amir Jordan has been coming for a while, and it could’ve dragged out a little longer in reality, but the match itself was a good contest nonetheless. However, the show overall just lacked the spark that it normally has.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
This show was very similar to WWE NXT UK in the sense that there was nothing bad about it, yet it just lacked any real excitement. The AEW involvement was the weakest its been for a while, from Tony Khan’s rambling advert to Don Callis and Kenny Omega’s backstage segments throughout the night, which was a shame.
Sami Callihan was able to look dominant in his match, and so was Brian Myers as he dispatched Suicide, but again, neither match was overly noteworthy. Jazz putting her career on the line was the biggest announcement on the show, but that was just sorted in a backstage segment, and news like that deserves a bigger spot than it was given.
However, the work to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match, bringing back Chris Harris was really well handled and deserved. It’s nice to see legends getting the respect they deserve, and that was absolutely the case with Storm on this show.
4. WWE Raw
Some people may hate me putting WWE Raw this high because it was a totally mixed show. Some moments were excellent, like the way Drew McIntyre was booked throughout the night, looking like a competitive monster who will stop at nothing to get his title back.
Yet on the flipside, splitting up The Hurt Business is a poor creative move (although they all played their roles very well), and the Shane McMahon report card segment was brutal. However, the worst of the bunch was The New Day game show, with that being one of the worst segments in quite some time.
However, overall the show did have good energy and things did build and progress nicely towards WWE WrestleMania. Bad Bunny came across well once again, and Sheamus and Riddle had a great match, teasing what’s to come next weekend. Ultimately, the good just outweighed the bad, and the show felt stronger than both IMPACT and NXT UK this time around.
3. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was enjoyable once again this week, outside of the work with the women’s tag team division. It was a total mess seeing all the teams run in and attack each other in what was a sloppy segment. WWE’s inability to book the division is becoming a problem at this point, and hopefully post-Mania it can be looked at.
Elsewhere, the show was good. Edge was given a lot of time, from his opening promo to being on commentary in the main event, and having that grit back is a nice change. The main event was also solid and the whole segment pushed Daniel Bryan nicely, although, it would be good to see Jey Uso not just be defeated so consistently.
The six-man tag team match was entertaining, and it’s a real shame that none of those guys are getting a WrestleMania moment. Plus, the Logan Paul segment served its purpose, adding more interest to that upcoming match. Overall, it was an entertaining show that built well throughout.
2. WWE NXT
This show was all about building to Takeover, and WWE certainly did a good job of it. Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes had a nice opening bout, with the story work of Strong’s post-UE life being well told. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar and Tyler Breeze also had an enjoyable encounter.
The work with the women’s tag team division felt rushed, which has been a problem on the main roster too. However, the work with Tian Sha continues to be great, and the battle royal was a fun concept. But it was the brawling throughout the night between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez that really stole this show, with that being a thread throughout the evening which built them up massively. Giving the women a pull-apart brawl segment was a nice touch too.
The only thing missing from this show was four of the biggest hitters heading into Takeover. Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole were all missing outside of pre-taped segments, and having them be physically around could’ve tipped this show into top spot.
1. AEW Dynamite
When a show can kickstart with Christian Cage’s first singles match back, you know it’s going to be good. He and Frankie Kazarian both showed what they can still offer in a great match that was much slower than the usual AEW pace but benefitted massively from it.
Throughout the night the show was enjoyable, with the Inner Circle’s return being handled excellently with these two factions having a real blood feud. However, speaking of factions, I wasn’t a fan of QT Marshall now having his own group. To me, it’s one too many factions and this one just isn’t interesting, but hopefully, AEW can prove me wrong.
The six-man tag was a great match, with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers continuing to be a force, while Tay Conti looked fantastic in the women’s tag, even in defeat. The main event wrapped things up nicely too with the arcade match being a unique concept, and seeing Kris Statlander back was a great surprise.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 25
IMPACT Wrestling- 40
WWE NXT- 59
AEW Dynamite- 68
WWE NXT UK- 34
WWE SmackDown- 42
