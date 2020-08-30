Matt Cardona Doesn’t Believe He Spoke Up Enough During His WWE Run

AEW’s Matt Cardona recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where they reflected on his time with WWE, admitting he didn’t speak up enough.

Cardona reflected on his WWE career, feeling that he tried not to be bitter about things not going his way, admitting that he blames himself.

“At the end of the day, I was given an opportunity,” Cardona said. “I was put on TV because for the longest time, I was doing the YouTube show, selling all this merch without getting the opportunity, and then I was given the opportunity. So I was on TV. I got what I asked for. “I won the U.S. Title, and then things didn’t exactly go my way. You know what, I could have knocked on somebody’s door and asked, ‘hey what’s going on here?’ But I didn’t do that. So I blame me. I don’t blame anyone else for what happened in 2012. I don’t live in the past and say what if. I try not to be bitter because what’s that going to do? It’s not going to change anything. You’re not going to be happier.”

Cardona then spoke about how he forced his way through, and he loves seeing how big things have gone with YouTube and wrestling since then.