Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Appearance At IMPACT Hard To Kill, Wins Match Via DQ

Matt Cardona has arrived in IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar, better known as Zack Ryder, made a surprise appearance during Saturday night’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Nashville, TN.

Cardona was brought in to wrestle Ace Austin, who along with his monstrous big man Madman Fulton held the ring hostage, complaining that he did not have a spot on the card despite winning the 2021 Super X Cup one week prior.

The match itself only lasted a few minutes, with Cardona setting up for all his signature spots before Fulton hit the ring and attacked him, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

That means technically the former Intercontinental Champion is now 1-0 in an IMPACT Wrestling ring, albeit via disqualification.