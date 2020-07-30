Matt Cardona Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite!

Woo Woo Woo! Matt Cardona has arrived in All Elite Wrestling!

The Long Island former WWE Superstar, known for the last 12 years as Zack Ryder, made his surprise debut this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Cardona rushed the ring – looking as swoll as Wolverine, we might add – to save his real-life friend Cody Rhodes from a beatdown at the hands of The Dark Order.

Cardona, 35, is a former WWE United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion, as well as a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He, as well as his long-time tag partner Curt Hawkins, were both released from the company back in April.