Matt Cardona On His First Day At AEW, Being Ready For His WWE Release, More

Matt Cardona recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about a range of topics, including his first day at AEW and getting his WWE release.

Cardona was one of the names WWE let go back in April due to COVID-19 related cutbacks, but he admitted that he was ready for it and was already making preparations.

“When we found out the cuts will be coming that day, like I said, I’m always ready. It’s not just a cute hashtag. I already set up my Pro Wrestling Tees store. I’m like, I’m ready. Let’s go. Let’s go baby. It sounds crazy to say, but I wasn’t calling anyone begging for it, but inside I was begging for it please. Please let this happen because for over a year, I hadn’t signed a new contract. I was debating, do I stay [or]do I go because like you said, I felt like a lifer there. “I spent my whole adult life, my real professional career there, so I wasn’t sure what to do, and when the decision was made for me, it was like thank God. It was this instant sigh of relief, and I was so excited to go do the things I always wanted to do. And I already had the Pro Wrestling Tees store ready to go, and I just had to call up Ryan at Pro Wrestling Tees. I said make it live, so I was pumped which it sounds crazy. Even me saying it right now, seems ridiculous. It seems untrue, but that’s the truth right there. I was so happy and so excited for the future.”

Since then, Cardona has appeared with AEW several times, and he spoke about what it was like walking in the door on his first day.

“I was with WWE for 14 years. I spent my whole adult life there,” Cardona noted. “So going to Dynamite was definitely like being the new kid at school, the first day of school meeting all these new friends. knew everybody. I know who everyone was, but I haven’t met everybody. Whether I watched their matches in other places or watch them on Dynamite or just knew about from social media, I knew everybody. It was kind of weird because now I introduce myself to these people who I felt like I already knew, but everyone was super cool, and they treated me like I’ve been there the whole time, which I appreciate that a lot.”

Cardona also spoke about his desire to evolve as a professional wrestler, which he thinks being with AEW will allow.