Matt Cardona made his debut with AEW this week, helping his friend Cody, and WrestlingInc.com has provided an update on the length of his contract.

According to the report, the former WWE Superstar is only working on a short term deal with the company. Matt Cardona is on a five appearance deal at the moment, showcasing how brief the deal is set to be.

However, that could all change in the future if things go well during those five appearances.