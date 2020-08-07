Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars Have Impressed Him

AEW’s newest signing, Matt Cardona recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he revealed which members of the roster have caught his eye.

“I’ll be honest. Like, there’s so many people,” Cardona said. “I would say everybody on the roster. I know it’s a generic answer, but if you want me to pick out a couple of guys, like, Darby Allin. Of course you look at this guy and you just see a star, you know? “You see there’s something different about him, and then he has these matches, does all those orthodox thing. And somebody like Joey Janella – he’s crazy with that hardcore stuff that he does. I would love to get in there and do stuff like that because I’ve never really done it before and, you know, I feel like in AEW I can show a different side of me.”

Cardona also went on to discuss whether he feels the need to prove people wrong and how he knew his debut was a great night.

“The proving people wrong, that’s going to happen, right? Like, I just want to prove all of the supporters right,” Cardona remarked. “And I know that sounds like, ‘bluhhhh’, it almost, like, makes me want to puke even saying it but it’s true. I just want to prove to people who supported me that I can’t waste time with the haters. You know last week, after Dynamite, I didn’t want to check social media because, of course, there’s going to be some trolls in there. “I knew it was a great night. I don’t need to read a bunch of people hating on it, you know what I’m saying? So, I’m more concern about the people who care about me, who want me to succeed, and I’m going to back it up and, you know, deliver just for them.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)