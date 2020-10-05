Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

Matt Cardona recently spoke about working with AEW, which wrestlers he wants to face and other places he would like to work.
Cardona discussed which wrestlers he would like to work with in AEW, both that he has faced before and those he has never wrestled during a recent interview with ProWrestling Junkies.
“There’s so many people,” Cardona said. “I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There’s just so many that I want to play with. Whether it’s guys that I’ve wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho. There’s so many that I haven’t wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I’m already forgetting people, but that’s what’s so cool about it, and it’s a lot of fun to think about wrestling again.”
While Cardona has only popped up in AEW so far, he made it very clear that there are also various other places he would like to wrestle.
“It’s so exciting that I can work in all these different places. Right now, it’s just a weird situation and time in the world. When Cody left WWE, he put out the list of where all he wanted to work. I could never put out a list, but in my head, I definitely have a list of places I want to go. I’d love to go to New Japan and wrestle there. There’s also indies here in America that I would love to do.
“I’d love to go back to my hometown promotion in New York – their big event was called the Psycho Circus,” Cardona added. “I’d love to go there and main event just to say that I did it and close that chapter of that book. When the world opens back up, it’s going to be the best time in wrestling because the fans are excited and so are the wrestlers. There’s going to be some kicka– shows!” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)