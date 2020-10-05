Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

Matt Cardona recently spoke about working with AEW, which wrestlers he wants to face and other places he would like to work.

Cardona discussed which wrestlers he would like to work with in AEW, both that he has faced before and those he has never wrestled during a recent interview with ProWrestling Junkies.

“There’s so many people,” Cardona said. “I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There’s just so many that I want to play with. Whether it’s guys that I’ve wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho. There’s so many that I haven’t wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I’m already forgetting people, but that’s what’s so cool about it, and it’s a lot of fun to think about wrestling again.”

While Cardona has only popped up in AEW so far, he made it very clear that there are also various other places he would like to wrestle.