Matt Cardona Talks In Detail About Working With Mojo Rawley

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Fightful.com in detail about his time teaming up with Mojo Rawley as the Hype Bros in WWE.

Cardona admitted he still stays in contact with Mojo as he enjoyed him personally, but admitted that he hated working with him on a professional level.

“I text Mojo [Rawley] every once in a while. I love Mojo personally. I hated working with him professionally. No, when we first started as the Hype Bros in NXT I didn’t know anything about Mojo, he didn’t know anything about me. It was Triple H, I believe it was his idea to put us together, and if it was Triple H’s idea and this was an opportunity for me, I said, “Alright, let’s do it. Let’s make this work however we can.” Actually, it’s because of going down to NXT so often that I ended up moving to Orlando. So, it’s actually all because of Mojo, really, that I met Chelsea [Green]. ‘Cause I met her in Orlando. So, really I gotta thank Mojo for all of this,” Cardona joked.

Cardona put over Mojo as a hard worker, and also revealed the original plan was to get Mojo on the main roster much sooner than he did as Matt also spoke about having to work with him the day before he became Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania.

“He was always a hard worker and always wanted to try different things. He always wanted to learn. But, at the point where we became the Hype Bros on WWE TV, I was kind of over it already. We’d already been doing the Hype Bros for a year or so in NXT. Not really doing anything in NXT, just being there. I think the plan was to just do a couple of months and then call him up right away, but that never happened. So, I was doing the WWE stuff, nothing significant, but then doing NXT, then WWE, NXT. Just working all the time, which is great. I loved it. But, then eventually, I somehow became the Intercontinental Champion. But, the day before, I’m at Axxess teaming with Mojo as the Hype Bros. Like, do I really have to do this Axxess match for NXT the day before the biggest match of my life? Like, what if I get hurt?,” Cardona said.

Cardona admitted he thought their partnership was over when he got injured and how WWE had different plans for his in-ring return which then changed, putting them back together again instead.

“Then I got injured and the first thing that popped in my mind was, ‘Oh, my God, yes! The Hype Bros are done!’ Then Mojo went on to win the WrestleMania battle royal that year. I was like, ‘Oh, my God, they’re definitely done.’ I was so excited. Listen, everything changes all the time. But, the plan was for me to come back and be in the Money in the Bank match that year,” Cardona recalled. “I say plan, like, things change all the time. But, I ended up coming back the week before, making my big comeback in a backstage pre-tape with Mojo saying, “I’m back, bro.” Then we worked on the kickoff match against Epico and Primo. I’m like, ‘Well, back to the Hype Bros again.'”

However, despite their personal differences and the fact Cardona didn’t seem to enjoy their tag team run, he did put over Mojo and his talent.