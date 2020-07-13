Matt Hardy Admits He Has Concerns Regarding Jeff Hardy’s Current Storyline

Jeff Hardy’s current storyline is one that few fans have seemed to enjoy, and even his brother, Matt Hardy has now raised question marks over it.

WWE has been using Jeff Hardy’s legitimate past with substance and alcohol issues for his storyline with Sheamus, which hasn’t quite connected with fans. The main reason for that is how close to the bone it is for Jeff, and Matt Hardy himself raised concerns over the situation on social media this past weekend.

While he tweeted out about how great he thinks Jeff has looked in the ring, he did admit that he thinks the storyline is putting unneeded pressure on Jeff at the moment.

Make no mistake, from what I’ve seen Jeff do in-ring, he’s looked incredible. As a performer, I praise his recent performances. Ultimately, whatever he does is his decision & his alone. My take on his current story is merely *my opinion*, which doesn’t make it right or wrong. https://t.co/LogVOFJuxe — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020