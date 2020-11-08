Matt Hardy Admits His Confidence Took A Shot Following AEW All Out

Matt Hardy shared a video prior to AEW Full Gear where he reflected on his injury at All Out and how it hurt his confidence.

Hardy spoke from the heart ahead of his match last night, apologizing for what happened at AEW’s All Out for thinking that he hurt the show overall.

“I’m excited about my match, The Elite Deletion, which is going to be taking place here at the magical, fabled, iconic Hardy compound. I really am excited for the entire show from top to bottom. It’s a killer card and it should be a badass night of professional wrestling. I want to take just a little bit of time and get a couple of things off my chest, maybe even confess a few things. First and foremost, I want to say this again, I want to apologize to everyone at the organization of All Elite Wrestling, all the wrestlers at AEW, [and]all of the AEW wrestling fans in their base all around the world, for my injury at All Out. Sure, wrestling isn’t ballet and people are always going to get injured. It’s a very physical, dangerous sport where we take a lot of risks night in and night out. But my injury on that night really [dragged]down a card that was so good and it really hurt the mood of the show and I really, really sincerely want to apologize for that.”

He then went on to discuss how his confidence took a hit after the injury, as he has been questioning whether or not he should still be doing this.