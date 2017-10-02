Matt Hardy Blogs on TSA Experience, Top 10 Wild HIAC Moments

WWE star Matt Hardy blogged on Facebook about a recent TSA experience he had at an airport, while flying from Raleigh to Denver for WWE Raw tonight at The Pepsi Center.

Below is an excerpt from Hardy’s Facebook blog, and you can read the entire entry provided below:

“I am flying from Raleigh to Denver this evening for WWE RAW tomorrow. As I went thru the TSA security line to get to my gate, one of my carry-on bags were flagged after going thru the scanner. As it turns out, it was because of a brand new TSA policy that considers the protein bars that I typically travel with too large. Due to this, my entire carry-on was thoroughly checked, with everything coming out of it, & I had to remove my shoes & belt again for a detailed bodily screening & pat-down. I am at a point in my life where I obviously don’t do things that could jeopardize my life, so there wasn’t an issue besides being extremely time consuming. The TSA officer was quite polite & nice, which I greatly appreciated. It was a “nothing” alert & stop, but the TSA officers were merely attempting to do their job & ensure the safety of everyone flying today. My point is this–I could have easily bitched & complained online, which many people do after an experience like this. Does complaining about every experience that doesn’t go 100% in your favor on social media make it better?”

