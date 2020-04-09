Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho To ‘Elite Deletion’ At The Hardy Compound

It looks like All Elite Wrestling is heading to the Hardy Compound.

Broken Matt Hardy appeared in a vignette this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, issuing a challenge for Chris Jericho to visit his property in Cameron, NC to compete in something called the “Elite Deletion”.

Jericho had previously attempted to recruit Matt into his Inner Circle faction, and when that didn’t work the Canadian legend turned his attention to recruiting Vanguard-1, the Hardy family’s beloved drone.

The Broken One, who is now apparently a vessel inhabited by a 5,000-year-old spirit named Damascus, has rejected Jericho’s attempts and claims to be loyal to The Elite due to an old rivalry with the Young Bucks.

This won’t be the first time wrestling has taken place at the Hardy Compound. Various parts of their property were used for several massively popular segments during the Broken Universe era on Impact Wrestling, and Matt also wrestled Bray Wyatt there during his most recent 3-year run in WWE.