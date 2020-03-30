Matt Hardy Clarifies He Wasn’t Teleporting On AEW Dynamite

The ending of AEW Dynamite last week left fans fairly confused as Matt Hardy appeared to teleport around the arena to cause confusion to Chris Jericho.

The teleportation was met with very mixed opinions by fans online, with some finding it very entertaining and others believing AEW had gone too far in terms of believability. Because AEW has presented itself as a “real sports” product, it was instantly criticized by some people.

However, Matt Hardy and AEW have provided a little more clarity on the situation, revealing that he didn’t teleport. Instead, Matt Hardy was actually just using Vanguard 1 to project his image in different places in a bid to confuse the AEW World Champion.

Heavens to NERIC, Vanguard 1.. Our plan at last week’s #AEWDynamite was PRACTICALLY PERFECT. We left The Maker of Pain @IAmJericho absolutely MENTALLY INTERCOURSED after you & the Aerial Assault Robots FLAWLESSLY projected my plan. It was MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/iZxmtoJJrg — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 28, 2020