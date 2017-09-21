Matt Hardy Comments On Impact Possibly Being Added To The WWE Network

WWE recently sent out a survey to their Network subscribers, and they once again asked about airing shows from other promotions on their Network.
One of the promotions that was mentioned in the survey was GFW/TNA/Impact Wrestling, and in response, Matt Hardy said that Impact being on the WWE Network would be “WONDERFUL!”
Looks like #TheFinalDeletion, #DELETEorDECAY & #TotalNonstopDELETION will be on the @WWENetwork before ya know it.
WONDERFUL! https://t.co/BPPw4mWPL0
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 20, 2017
If Anthem sells TNA/Impact Wrestling/GFW to WWE, it shouldn’t happen until 2018 or 2019 or 2020. And the last-ever episode of GFW Impact! shouldn’t happen until 18 days or 25 days after Bound for Glory. WWE could do their very first six-sided ring for the sixth WWE TV show. Just call it “WWE Impact!”. Could WWE buy Ring of Honor next? Just like they did with WCW and ECW.
I mean, could WWE buy ROH next?