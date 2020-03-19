Matt Hardy Comments On AEW Dynamite Debut, Video Doing Big Numbers

Broken Matt Hardy has arrived in All Elite Wrestling!

The former WWE Superstar came to the aid of Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, joining in the war against Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle.

Hardy wrote on Twitter, “Considering the uncertainty of the current world we’re all living in, last night’s AEW [Dynamite] was the best audience-free pro wrestling TV broadcast yet. And I’m ready to fight over it. Proud to be a part of AEW.”

AEW uploaded Hardy’s debut to their official YouTube channel shortly after the show, and in less than 24 hours it has already been watched more than 1.1 million times. The video is already in the channel’s top 15 most watched uploads ever.