Matt Hardy Compares Top AEW Star To Jeff Hardy

Ever since he first appeared in AEW, it has been clear that Darby Allin is someone who has a very bright future in wrestling, and he has been compared to several legends of the industry, including Sting.

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Matt Hardy revealed that he thinks Darby is very similar to his brother, Jeff Hardy.

“I do see that and Jericho actually said that to me early on before I went to AEW,” revealed Hardy. “After meeting Darby and speaking to him off camera, he has so many qualities that my brother has. He really has the spirit of, ‘Hey, this is who I am. If you like me, that’s cool. If not, I don’t give a sh*t.’ He’s carefree in that mentality and is a cool cat that doesn’t get shook. He very much reminds me of a young Jeff Hardy.”

Hardy also spoke about how he is confident that there will be more cinematic deletion matches in AEW at some point down the line.

“I am definitely confident that there will be more cinematic deletions in AEW,” said Hardy. “As far as having a whole AEW show there, I don’t know if that will happen. It could be a one-off later down the road. I think in this period of the pandemic and empty arenas, I think they’re gonna stick in Jacksonville. Hopefully the world gets better and slowly we can start welcoming some fans back… When fans come back in the arena, it’s gonna be so much fun and such a great product.”