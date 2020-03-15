Matt Hardy Confirms He Did Not Trademark “Twist Of Fate”

After Michael Cole described Jeff Hardy’s finisher as the “Twist Of Fury,” rumors began to swirl about Matt Hardy trademarking the original move.

Both Jeff and Matt have traditionally used the Twist Of Fate as a finishing move, however during WWE SmackDown this week, Cole referred to it as the “Twist Of Fury.”

Some speculation claimed that Matt might have trademarked the move for whatever is next in his career, but that is not the case. Matt Hardy took to Twitter to confirm that wasn’t the case.

Matt stated that WWE and Jeff are free to use the original name for the move, and the name change is something that they have decided upon. Matt added that he would never do anything to hinder Jeff’s career and he is thrilled to see him back working, looking healthy and happy.