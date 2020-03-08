Matt Hardy Confirms He Has Had Talks With AEW, Reveals Which Roster Member He Wants To Face

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Sports Illustrated where he discussed the fact he has been in talks with AEW, as well as several other places.

Hardy’s WWE career came to an end this week and the Young Bucks then popped up on his #FreeTheDelete YouTube series and Hardy has confirmed he has been in talks with AEW.

“I am speaking with AEW, and I am very close with the Young Bucks,” Hardy stated. “We’ve been great friends for a long time. They understand this business and know how to break the fourth wall and have fun with all of this. They really are special.”

However, even though he has a connection with the Young Bucks, Matt Hardy also admitted he has been talking with other people about his options, including WWE NXT.

“I’ve also spoken with Impact and I spoke with the NWA,” Hardy said. “I had great conversations just this week with Triple H about NXT. I’m not sure where I’m going to go. From a character perspective, I want to go to an Arcadia. That’s where I can take the second coming of ‘Broken Matt’ and build upon it. I need a canvas where I can paint and collaborate.”

Going back to AEW, Matt spoke about the company in a little more detail, specifically admitting which member of the roster he would most like to get into the ring with if he did sign.