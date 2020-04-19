Matt Hardy Confirms He Will Be On 4/22 AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is set to become a little bit broken, as Matt Hardy has confirmed that he will be part of the show.

While he won’t be live from inside the arena, Matt Hardy will be joining the show from the Hardy Compound.

The upcoming show is proving to be absolutely stacked, with a massive line up already announced, as you can see below:

– Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian (TNT Championship Tournament Match) If Dustin loses, he has promised to retire.

– Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament Match)

– Jimmy Havoc vs. Orange Cassidy

– Kenny Omega, Brodie Lee, & Wardlow will all be in action

– Matt Hardy appears from The Hardy Compound