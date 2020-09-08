Following his scary bump at AEW All Out, Matt Hardy has confirmed he will be appearing on AEW Dynamite later this week.

Hardy was seriously injured when he missed the table following a spear from a stairlift, with his head connecting with the concrete floor instead. The spot initially saw the match stopped as Hardy struggled to even stand up, but he was eventually able to finish the match and defeat Sammy Guevara.

Since then there has been some confusion on his status and health. While it is confirmed that Matt Hardy went to the hospital for checks, there have been conflicting reports in regards to his status. Tony Khan revealed that Matt did not suffer a concussion, meanwhile, his wife, Reby Hardy, has stated that he did.

Matt has now revealed he will be on AEW Dynamite this week, confirming he will speak, likely addressing the matter himself for the first time.