ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

Following the debut of “Woken Matt Hardy” on WWE Raw last night, Hardy has Tweeted the following:

#RAW is now MAGIC. The #WOKEN Era has arrived. There is a MYRIAD of VILLAINS & DEMONS to DELETE on this plane identified as WWE. pic.twitter.com/AOTsfXWk7d — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 5, 2017

Celebrity Attends WWE Raw

As seen below, show host Mario Lopez was in attendance for WWE Raw last night in Los Angeles:

Kurt Angle at Tribute to the Troops

As noted, WWE is filming the annual Tribute to the Troops special from the Naval Base in San Diego, and several Raw stars have traveled to the city to be part of the special and to visit with the troops. Below is footage of Raw GM Kurt Angle visiting and thanking the troops today:

“Visited the US Naval Base San Diego this morning. Thanks to all the brave men and women who serve!!!! #itstrueitstrue #troops15 #salutetothetroops”.