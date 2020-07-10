Matt Hardy Discusses His Run With AEW So Far: “I’ve Been Thrilled”

Matt Hardy has been back at his very best since joining AEW, and during a recent interview with SportsKeeda.com he spoke about his run so far.
Hardy has had a major role within AEW since he first debuted for the company back on March 18. He has used a variety of gimmicks with his “Multifarious” Matt Hardy character.
Matt said: “I’ve been thrilled with my experience in AEW. I honestly can’t say enough good things about it. I wanted to pick up where we should’ve left off with “Broken” Matt Hardy and I did a little story segueing into that, which is Free The Delete, which is on my YouTube channel. That talked about how there is a new version of Matt Hardy coming to AEW.
“Once I started, from the jump, my plan was to do different versions of my personas throughout time, as the ‘Multifarious’ Matt Hardy. Ultimately my goal is to lead that into something new, something to put that together into one entity, and have that be the next persona I really want to get over and run with.”