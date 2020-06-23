Matt Hardy has gained a new opponent for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite following the decision to suspend Sammy Guevara without pay.

AEW made the decision to suspend Guevara yesterday after comments he made on a podcast resurfaced, with the Inner Circle member claiming he wanted to “rape” Sasha Banks. Guevara did publicly and privately apologize, with Banks releasing a statement claiming they had talked about it all.

Guevara had previously been announced for a singles match with Matt Hardy for tomorrow nights AEW Dynamite, but obviously that is now no longer possible. However, the company very much plans to have Matt Hardy still in action.

Hardy will also still be competing against a member of the Inner Circle faction as well, as he goes one on one with Santana. Fans have also been given the option to vote on which version of Matt Hardy they want to see compete in the match.