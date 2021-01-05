WWE
Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On The Hardy Bros: “That’s Not Going To Work”
WWE has recently been pushing a tag team of Jeff Hardy and Riddle known as the ‘Hardy Bros’ and Matt Hardy has now commented on it.
WWE has had Riddle and Jeff Hardy in several segments and matches together lately, with the company even filing a trademark for the term “Hardy Bros.” However, the AEW star and actual Hardy Boy, Matt, doesn’t seem that impressed.
In a video on his own YouTube channel, Matt Hardy spoke about the new team WWE is pushing, giving his honest thoughts on the matter. The wrestling veteran stated that Vince McMahon is obsessed with the greatness of The Hardy Boyz, but claimed this new team will not work.
“There is no doubt, if someone ever asked you who the greatest tag team of all time is, it is The Hardy Boyz,” said Matt. “As a matter of fact, Vince McMahon is so obsessed with the greatness and popularity of The Hardy Boyz, he’s created the Hardy Bros. And he’s put together another guy named Matt with my brother, to try and recreate the magic that we once had.”
“He’s [McMahon] trying to confuse the marketplace because he’s so vicious, he still wishes he had the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Bros? That’s not gonna work. You would have had a better chance with fake Razor and fake Diesel.”
Speaking of the actual tag team between himself and his brother, Jeff, Matt spoke about how popular they were during the year 2000, discussing how much much merchandise they sold at the time.
“We’re more popular than all tag teams in history, not just more talented,” said Matt. “And in the year 2000, it is a stone cold documented fact that we sold more merchandise than any other tag team in history, and that includes The Road Warriors. That year, we made 20 times our downside guarantees because we were so incredibly popular.”
H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.
Charlotte Flair Discusses Being Seen As ‘Ric Flair’s Daughter’
After a difficult WWE Raw Legends Night, Charlotte Flair discussed her frustrations at being labelled ‘Ric Flair’s daughter.’
The Nature Boy returned to WWE this week and accompanied Charlotte and Asuka during their match against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Lacey flirted with Ric throughout the match, and ultimately he ended up costing Charlotte the bout accidentally, with Peyton pinning the Queen.
After the match, Charlotte told Ric to leave her and during Raw Talk after the show, the Women’s Tag Team Champion discussed the situation in more detail. Ric actually joined her on the show to try and apologize, but once again Charlotte demanded he left.
The Queen then went on to say she knows he’s trying to help, however, she doesn’t need it right now.
“I know he was trying to help, he would do anything for me,” said Charlotte. “That said, I didn’t need his help. I never lost.
“I get that he’s funny and the dirtiest player in the game. I get it. That said, I just want him to stay there and be proud of me. I don’t need his help. It boils down to the fact that I’m just frustrated that I lost. I’m a sore loser,” she added.
Charlotte then went on to discuss how she wants to cherish the moments with her father, but she’s tired of just being known as his daughter.
“A part of me feels bad because I do get to cherish these moments with him,” admitted Charlotte. “I mean, who gets to walk down to the ring with their dad?
“At the same time all I can think about is, before I main evented WrestleMania, ESPN goes, “Becky Lynch, Royal Rumble winner. Ronda Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion, and Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair’s daughter. That’s how they labeled me going into the Mania main event. These little things add up and tonight I felt like we had the win and my dad felt it was needed to help.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Mustafa Ali Claims WWE Raw Legends Night Is What’s Wrong With The Company
Mustafa Ali wasn’t part of WWE Raw Legends Night, but he certainly made his feelings known about the show on Raw Talk.
The RETRIBUTION leader cut a passionate promo on the WWE Network show after Legends Night was over, making it clear that he believes it showcases exactly what is wrong with the entire company.
“I am agitated. I’m angry, but most of all, I’m confused. We dedicated a three-hour show to old has-beens. You want to call them legends or whatever…they’ve had their time. A night like tonight is exactly what is wrong with this company. Three hours to guys that can barely walk. I am not bewildered. I know that the generation before me paved the way, but when the hell are you going to let me walk on that path? Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, guys like myself, all of RETRIBUTION, not on the show. Why? Because we need to hear ‘Whatcha gonna do brother?’ AGAIN! For the seventh million time. They pumped the cheers real good. Why don’t you give us a chance? People who can contribute to this business and further this company. No, let’s push them all aside and give three hours to people that can barely walk. They carved a path, when do I get to walk on that path? For anyone who doesn’t understand what I’m saying, it’s not because I’m talking fast, it’s because you’re listening slow. This place needs change and I am that change,” he stated. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
Cardi B might just be ready to step into the ring, after a reference on WWE Monday Night Raw that had the “WAP” star engaging with wrestling fans and performers alike.
WWE brought some iconic names back to the show this week for “Legends Night”, including the great Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Sgt. Slaughter.
During the broadcast, upstart Superstar Angel Garza tried to flirt with Torrie Wilson, offering the Hall of Famer a rose while she was in the middle of a conversation. Wilson informed Garza about a super elite party happening backstage with several megastars, including Cardi, which really just brought him face-to-face with The Boogeyman.
HE'S THE BOOGEYMAN AND HE'S COMIN' TO GET YA!#WWERaw@realboogey pic.twitter.com/93UiQ5fzwJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2021
The segment apparently caused WWE fans to tweet at Cardi en masse, resulting in the confused rap star trying to figure out why. Once she saw the actual footage Cardi, who is a lapsed wrestling fan as it turns out, took it all in stride and even joked about coming after Mr. McMahon!
“WTF!”, she tweeted. “This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon count your f***in days!”
Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ?
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS !!!! https://t.co/P4LQvOWnsx
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
I like her a lot !! https://t.co/f8NGWOeIiI
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on.I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on ! https://t.co/6GtdNlwVxl
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
OMMMMMMMGGGGGG !!!!! Bitch I’m gagging !!!! I’m so hype !!! https://t.co/bnaarfG0Nc
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
Ok nomore wwE tweets I haven’t watched it in years.I was just confused on all the wwe tweets I was getting.Before this last thing I Hurd bout it was about a sexy wrestler name Carmella.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021
