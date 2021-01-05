WWE has recently been pushing a tag team of Jeff Hardy and Riddle known as the ‘Hardy Bros’ and Matt Hardy has now commented on it.

WWE has had Riddle and Jeff Hardy in several segments and matches together lately, with the company even filing a trademark for the term “Hardy Bros.” However, the AEW star and actual Hardy Boy, Matt, doesn’t seem that impressed.

In a video on his own YouTube channel, Matt Hardy spoke about the new team WWE is pushing, giving his honest thoughts on the matter. The wrestling veteran stated that Vince McMahon is obsessed with the greatness of The Hardy Boyz, but claimed this new team will not work.

“There is no doubt, if someone ever asked you who the greatest tag team of all time is, it is The Hardy Boyz,” said Matt. “As a matter of fact, Vince McMahon is so obsessed with the greatness and popularity of The Hardy Boyz, he’s created the Hardy Bros. And he’s put together another guy named Matt with my brother, to try and recreate the magic that we once had.” “He’s [McMahon] trying to confuse the marketplace because he’s so vicious, he still wishes he had the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Bros? That’s not gonna work. You would have had a better chance with fake Razor and fake Diesel.”

Speaking of the actual tag team between himself and his brother, Jeff, Matt spoke about how popular they were during the year 2000, discussing how much much merchandise they sold at the time.

“We’re more popular than all tag teams in history, not just more talented,” said Matt. “And in the year 2000, it is a stone cold documented fact that we sold more merchandise than any other tag team in history, and that includes The Road Warriors. That year, we made 20 times our downside guarantees because we were so incredibly popular.”

