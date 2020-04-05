Matt Hardy, Mick Foley & More Wrestlers React To The Boneyard Match

The WWE WrestleMania 36 night one main event saw the Boneyard Match headline, and the wrestling world has been talking about it the match non-stop.

Of course, many people instantly linked the match with Matt Hardy and his Broken Universe and he thanked the fans for the love on social media. He then stated that he envisioned a new branch of wrestling when he started it, and he feels that like the TLC did, the Broken Universe is going to leave its mark on the industry.

My twitter feed exploded. Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase – I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago. Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

But Matt Hardy wasn’t the only wrestler to respond to the match as plenty of other current and legendary wrestlers gave their opinions on the match.

This is the best intro to a match I have ever seen #Wrestlemania36 — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) April 5, 2020