ProWrestling.com

Matt Hardy, Mick Foley & More Wrestlers React To The Boneyard Match

0
By onWWE

The WWE WrestleMania 36 night one main event saw the Boneyard Match headline, and the wrestling world has been talking about it the match non-stop.

Of course, many people instantly linked the match with Matt Hardy and his Broken Universe and he thanked the fans for the love on social media. He then stated that he envisioned a new branch of wrestling when he started it, and he feels that like the TLC did, the Broken Universe is going to leave its mark on the industry.

But Matt Hardy wasn’t the only wrestler to respond to the match as plenty of other current and legendary wrestlers gave their opinions on the match.