Matt Hardy recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed why AEW was the right fit for him, creating the Broken character and much more.

Matt discussed how he thought that Vince McMahon was focused on making him a backstage talent, and how AEW’s creative process made it the best-case scenario for him to go.

“For me, AEW made the most sense, I could see that Vince and WWE already had it, in Vince’s mind he wanted to move me on from being a talent to working backstage and being a producer. I am very happy to do that, a little later on. These last few years that I have to do this physically, I want to do it. The whole reason I got into pro wrestling in the first place was because I love the idea of performing and being a pro wrestler, and I don’t want to give that up right now. “AEW was the best-case scenario for me, The Young Bucks, I am great friends with those guys and here there’s just such a refreshing creative liberty and a creative freedom where you have input and have a hand in where your career goes in. On top of still being able to perform, I also still get to help give back with some younger talent as well.”

Several years ago Matt Hardy had an interview with WWE where he teased the idea of ‘going home’ and retiring, and he spoke about why that happened.

“Bray was being taken off TV and was given some time off and because we were tag team I was also going to be taking some time off. I had some issues that were bothering me, but they weren’t career-threatening and they weren’t going to be major. I just announced those and I let that be my reason for leaving, I never said the word retire but it was something that kept people talking about me.”

Matt also spoke about if retirement is something he does legitimately think about, now he is coming towards the later stages of his career.

“No, it’s not something I think about but it’s something I realistically know is coming. My body feels different and I am very mentally aware of what I can do. I have a little chunk of time in front of me and I just want to try and accomplish as much as I can before I get to that point.”

Matt then spoke about how he created the Broken Matt Hardy character to preserve him and Jeff a little more, meaning they had to take fewer risks.

“That’s why the whole Broken Matt Hardy career was created in the first place. All these young guys who are in this super top shape, super athletic and super healthy. When I was thinking about those characters, I said what if I could do a throwback, to the days of Papa Shango and The Undertaker and those characters, someone that is somewhat magical and somewhat over the top and that was my mindset. I asked Jeff to do the whole Brother Nero thing because I was literally trying to get Jeff to slow down and conserve his body a little more.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions and credit Chris Van Vliet for the interview.