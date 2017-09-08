Matt Hardy Posts New Broken Video

On Thursday, Matt Hardy posted a video as his Broken character, as he urged fans to “Shower me with your adoration. Engulf me with your distain. Feed me your emotion. Feed me your energy. Watch me metabolize it and turn it into power. Feed me your energy.”

Also, in light of the recent TNA/Global Force Wrestling news, Matt Hardy and the Young Bucks have been joking about becoming 50-50 owners of the promotion. Matt also added that GFW owes him roughly $100,000.