Matt Hardy Provides Details On His AEW Contract & The Freedom He Has

AEW’s Broken Matt Hardy recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he discussed his current contract with the company and the flexibility and freedom it provides him.

“I could do New Japan if it makes sense. In my conversation with Tony, I said if I was gonna do New Japan I’d be interested in maybe doing a small feud that ended at Wrestle Kingdom,” said Hardy. “I wouldn’t want to go to Japan and work part-time. I don’t think my body could handle that with the wear-and-tear and travelling. I’m very happy doing this one day a week at AEW. “Later once society gets back to normal in the future, I can do outside appearances and signings. There’s so much creative freedom and freedom of schedule with AEW.”

Matt also spoke about how much he is enjoying working for AEW right now, discussing the atmosphere within the company, even though there are no fans in the arenas.