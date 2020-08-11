Matt Hardy Provides Medical Update Following AEW Dynamite Chairshot

Matt Hardy took to Twitter last night to provide a medical update on himself following the rough chairshot that he received on AEW Dynamite last week.

Sammy Guevara launched a chair at the head of Hardy during their brawl last week which bust the wrestling veteran open, with Hardy receiving 13 stitches to close the wound.

Matt Hardy then revealed that he has been to see a specialist and had head scans done, and he has given a positive that his migraines have lessened and his cranial swelling has gone down, thanking the fans for their support.