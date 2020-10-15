Matt Hardy Reveals He Is Cleared To Wrestle Again

On AEW Dynamite this week, Matt Hardy has confirmed that he is 100% medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

The wrestling veteran has been out of action since AEW All Out when he took a rough bump after being speared off a scissor lift, banging his head into the concrete floor underneath after missing the table. While he looked in very bad shape immediately afterwards, Hardy was able to finish and win the match.

However, since that point, Hardy hasn’t been medically clear, but he revealed on AEW Dynamite this week that he is back and now ready to step into the ring.

But it seems like his feud with Sammy Guevara isn’t over just yet. The Inner Circle member revealed he was the man who had attacked Hardy backstage and stated that this rivalry is going to continue until he sends Hardy home for good.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1316548959888969728?s=20