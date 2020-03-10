Matt Hardy Reveals What Role Triple H Offered Him In WWE NXT

Matt Hardy recently spoke with PWInsider.com where he discussed the role that Triple H offered him to stay with WWE and work in NXT.

“It was kind of like a dual role. It was to maybe do something in NXT and be Broken Matt and maybe have some sort of stable there and help some guys. But still my whole big thing was like for these last three or four years that I have left to do this, I want to be involved in a prominent role. I don’t want to be the champion. I don’t want to be undefeated. I want to help people along the way, but I still want to be utilized in a prominent way.

I think Hunter had a vision of making that happen. There was a talk of doing that and starting in a backstage role as a Producer, maybe even do some stuff creatively. It would kind of be like a double role and I’d make a little more money. And that was the mindset behind that. It was kind of like, I really, I appreciate Hunter because I think triple H was really trying hard to keep me there. And really I didn’t want to leave WWE. I wanted to stay with WWE. But if they didn’t have something for me creatively that I could do in the next three or four years, it was very important to me just because I love it so much that I’m maximizing it the most of them the last few years.”