Matt Hardy & Sammy Guevara To Settle Rivalry In ‘Broken Rules’ Match At AEW All Out, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will settle their summer-long rivalry in a Broken Rules Match this Saturday at All Out.

What exactly are “Broken Rules”, you ask?

Essentially, it’s a Last Man Standing match. The loser will be the competitor who fails to answer the referee’s 10-count, and the finish can take place anywhere in the building. Or not in the building, if they want to get real creative with it.

The one major twist, as announced on the new ‘Road to All Out’ released on Monday night, is that if Matt Hardy loses the match, the 45-year-old legend will be forced to leave AEW forever.

Broken Rules:

-The winner will be the Last Man Standing, determined when one man can’t answer the referee’s 10 count.

-The finish can take place anywhere.

-There must be a winner.

AEW ALL OUT

September 5, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Hangman Page (c) & Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Broken Rules Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Matt Cardona & Scorpio Sky

Casino Battle Royale