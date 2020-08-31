Matt Hardy & Sammy Guevara To Settle Rivalry In ‘Broken Rules’ Match At AEW All Out, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will settle their summer-long rivalry in a Broken Rules Match this Saturday at All Out.
What exactly are “Broken Rules”, you ask?
Essentially, it’s a Last Man Standing match. The loser will be the competitor who fails to answer the referee’s 10-count, and the finish can take place anywhere in the building. Or not in the building, if they want to get real creative with it.
The one major twist, as announced on the new ‘Road to All Out’ released on Monday night, is that if Matt Hardy loses the match, the 45-year-old legend will be forced to leave AEW forever.
This Sat 9/5 #AEWAllOut Live on PPV 8/7c!
Broken Rules:
-The winner will be the Last Man Standing, determined when one man can’t answer the referee’s 10 count.
-The finish can take place anywhere.
-There must be a winner.
-If Matt Hardy loses the match, he’ll leave AEW forever. pic.twitter.com/g7S9fjDGLM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020
AEW ALL OUT
September 5, 2020
Jacksonville, FL
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Title Match
Hangman Page (c) & Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR
Broken Rules Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Matt Cardona & Scorpio Sky
Casino Battle Royale