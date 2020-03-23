Matt Hardy Says He Would Love To Work At Wrestle Kingdom

AEW’s latest signing, Matt Hardy responded to a fan online, revealing that he would love to work at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom down the line.

Both Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho currently have working relationships with both New Japan and AEW at the same time. According to Matt Hardy, not only does he want to perform at Wrestle Kingdom at some capacity, but just like those two names, his contract would allow him to do that.