Matt Hardy Set To Face Sammy Guevara & Jon Moxley In Action On 6/24 AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is set to be a loaded episode next week as the company has already announced several matches for the show, which will see Jon Moxley in action.

The AEW World Heavyweight Champion will be competing next week, although his opponent is currently unknown. However, Taz will be on commentary for that match, continuing his storyline with Brian Cage.

FTR will also be back in action as they continue their post-WWE journeys as they compete against the Natural Nightmares in tag team action. Speaking of tag team wrestling, Brodie Lee will also team up with Colt Cabana as they face Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

Wardlow will also be wrestling against Luchasaurus in what will be a lumberjack match.

Finally, Sammy Guevara will be facing Matt Hardy as their personal rivalry continues to develop. Sammy will be allowed to choose which “version” of Matt Hardy he gets to wrestle on the show.