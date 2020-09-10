Matt Hardy Speaks Out On AEW All Out Injury, Confirms He Will Make A Full Recovery

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy provided his first official comments on his AEW All Out injury status.

Matt suffered a nasty looking bump as he hit his head on the concrete floor during his Broken Rules match with Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out. The moment saw the match briefly stopped as Matt was knocked out and there have been conflicting reports on whether or not he suffered a concussion from the impact.

The wrestling legend appeared in the ring tonight and thankfully confirmed that he is doing fine and after a myriad of tests, he is expected to make a full recovery.

While Matt Hardy didn’t actually specify whether or not he suffered a concussion, he did state that he will be taking some time out of the ring to get healthy. Matt apologized to his family for putting them through a scary moment and thanked the fans for their outpouring of love and support since that moment.

Matt ended his promo by making it clear that he will be back in AEW, and when he does return, he is coming for his first-ever championship with the company!